The Bold and the Beautiful Renewed for 2 More Seasons, Sets Brooke Logan Special Episode for 35th Anniversary

The Bold and the Beautiful, which will celebrate its 35th anniversary later this month, is sticking around for at least two more seasons. The iconic daytime soap has been renewed through Season 37, TVLine has learned, taking it through the 2023-24 TV season.

In honor of the huge anniversary milestone, the series will air a standalone episode (set for Thursday, March 24) dedicated to Brooke Logan (played by Katherine Kelly Lang since the show’s debut in 1987) and “five of her true loves,” per the official synopsis.

Fan favorites slated to appear include Nick Marone (played by Jack Wagner from 2003 to 2012) and Thorne Forrester (played by Winsor Harmon from 1996 to 2016). The special will also feature current characters like Eric Forrester (played by OG cast member John McCook), Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).

“For 35 years, The Bold and the Beautiful has been a cornerstone of our #1 daytime lineup,” Margot Wain, senior vice president of CBS daytime programming, said in a statement. “Congratulations to our talented cast and crew, as well as Bradley Bell, who have made this show a creative and ratings success, and thank you to B&B‘s dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unrivaled.”

“Thirty-five years ago, I would have never imagined what was in store,” executive producer and head writer Bradley P. Bell added. “Since our premiere in 1987, it’s been a fantastic journey and incredible experience for all of us. We would not be here if not for the invaluable support of CBS and our millions of fans around the globe for their loyalty and support.”

Set in the glamorous world of the Los Angeles fashion industry, The Bold and the Beautiful has aired 8,734 episodes to date and won 100 Daytime Emmys. The series was created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, and their son Bradley P. Bell has served as a writer and EP since 1992.