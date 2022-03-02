Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro Join CBS' Cal Fire Pilot Starring Max Thieriot

TV vets Billy Burke and Kevin Alejandro have boarded the cast of Cal Fire, CBS’ drama pilot starring SEAL Team‘s Max Thieriot. Pilot Season 2022: Scoop on the (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them

Co-written and executive-produced by Thieriot (who mayyyyy juggle both this and SEAL Team, if needed), the story centers on Bode Donovan (played by Thieriot), a young convict who joins a firefighting program for inmates in a bid to shorten his prison sentence. The program brings Bode back to his hometown in Northern California, “where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region,” per the official description.

Per our sister site Deadline, Burke (let’s go with Zoo!) will play Bode’s father, Vince, a third-generation firefighter and the fire chief of the community of Middletown, Calif., while Lucifer alum Alejandro will play Manny, the fire captain in charge of prison inmates when they are on the fire line.

Thieriot co-wrote the story along with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater (Grey’s Anatomy, Madam Secretary), based on his experiences growing up in Northern California fire country.

Phelan and Rater will write the pilot teleplay and also serve as executive producers, along with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.