William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti to Star in Peacock's Comedic Thriller The Resort From Palm Springs Writer

Two of our favorite actors are teaming up for a new comedic thriller on Peacock.

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) and Cristin Milioti (Made for Love) are set to star in The Resort, TVLine has learned. A mystery set on the Mayan Riviera, The Resort stars Harper and Milioti as married teachers Noah and Emma, who take an anniversary trip and find themselves caught up in a bizarre unsolved mystery that took place 15 years earlier.

The project is also a Palm Springs reunion: That movie’s writer Andy Siara will serve as creator and co-showrunner on the series, reuniting him with Milioti. Allison Miller (Angelyne) will serve as co-showrunner and an EP, along with Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot, Homecoming).

Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) has also been cast as a series regular, playing a guy who’s on vacation with his parents and girlfriend at the same resort. Ben Sinclair (High Maintenance) and Parvesh Cheena (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) have been cast in recurring roles as well.

Harper recently starred in Season 2 of HBO Max’s rom-com anthology Love Life. He also played philosophy nerd Chidi on NBC’s The Good Place for all four seasons, earning an Emmy nod for best supporting actor in a comedy in 2020.

Milioti currently stars as escaped wife Hazel on HBO Max’s sci-fi comedy Made for Love, which has been renewed for a second season. She’s also known for playing the titular mother on CBS’ How I Met Your Mother and for her roles on Black Mirror and Fargo.