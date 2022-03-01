The Umbrella Academy Adds Euphoria Vet Javon Walton in Season 3 Role

Fans of Euphoria‘s Javon Walton are on quite the emotional rollercoaster this week. The Umbrella Academy: Everything We Know So Far About Season 3

Netflix announced on Tuesday that Walton will be part of The Umbrella Academy‘s upcoming third season, news that comes less than 48 hours after — Euphoria season finale spoiler alert! — Walton’s Euphoria character, Ashtray, died during a police shootout in Sunday’s season ender.

“I heard a rumor… that Javon Walton is joining the cast of Umbrella Academy Season 3 — and I’m happy to confirm that it is true!” Netflix wrote in a tweet, invoking Allison Hargreeves’ signature phrase from the series. Additional details about Walton’s character are being kept under wraps.

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will drop sometime in 2022, though a more exact premiere date has yet to be announced. The new episodes will pick up in an alternate timeline that the Hargreeves siblings accidentally created in the Season 2 finale — one in which Sir Reginald (and Ben!) haven’t died, and the Sparrow Academy was founded instead of the Umbrella Academy.

To that end, the Season 3 Sparrows will be played by Justin H. Min (as a “Machiavellian” version of Ben), Justin Cornwell (Training Day), Britne Oldford (The Flash), Jake Epstein (Degrassi: The Next Generation), Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time), Cazzie David (Eighty-Sixed miniseries) and TV “newcomer” Dread-Inducing Psykronium Cube.

Plus, series vets Elliot Page (as Vanya), Tom Hopper (as Luther), David Castañeda (as Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (as Allison), Robert Sheehan (as Klaus) and Aidan Gallagher (as Number Five) will also be back, as will Colm Feore as Sir Reginald and Ritu Arya as Lila.

Your thoughts on Walton's casting? Theories on who he's playing?