State of the Union Live Stream: Watch President Biden Address the Nation

The Pearsons, the Johnsons and all three branches of Dick Wolf’s FBI have the evening off so President Joe Biden can deliver his first State of the Union address to the nation.

Biden is expected to lay out his domestic agenda, including a path toward a “new normal” as the nation continues to grapple with COVID-19. His speech will also confront the ongoing crisis in Eastern Europe, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He will take to the podium to expound before a joint session of Congress at approximately 9 pm ET.

The address will air on the Big 4 broadcast networks, preempting new episodes of ABC’s Abbott Elementary, black-ish and To Tell the Truth; CBS’ FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted; Fox’s The Resident; and NBC’s This Is Us and New Amsterdam. Coverage will be anchored by the following journalists: David Muir (ABC), Norah O’Donnell (CBS), John Roberts (Fox), Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie (NBC). TV's Most Surprising Presidents

It also will air on all major cable news channels, with coverage overseen by Shepard Smith (CNBC), Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper (CNN), Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum (Fox News), and Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace (MSNBC).

Afterwards, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the GOP rebuttal.

According to a Washington Post/ABC News poll, Biden heads into Tuesday’s address with an approval rating of 37 percent. (For comparison’s sake, President Trump went into his first SOTU with an approval rating of 36 percent.)

Press PLAY on the live stream above, then drop your thoughts on the speech in a comment below.