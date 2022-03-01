TVLine Items: Hightown Renewed, Costner's Yellowstone Docu and More

Jackie Quiñones will be back on the beat: Starz has renewed the crime drama Hightown, starring Monica Raymund, for Season 3, the network announced on Tuesday.

“Hightown is such an incredible show, and we could not be happier that it’s been renewed for a third season,” Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ, said in a statement. “We are excited to return to Cape Cod to see our iconic characters battle their past mistakes as well as new foes in the dangerous underworld that lies beneath this idyllic setting.”

The series wrapped up its second season in December 2021.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Yellowstone star Kevin Costner will host and narrate the four-part documentary series Yellowstone: One-Fifty, commemorating the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park, for streamer Fox Nation.

* A&E has ordered 40 hours of WWE Rivals (working title), a new series that will chronicle the little-known stories behind the biggest clashes in WWE history.

* Spectrum Originals has ordered the dramedy Panhandle, starring Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Tiana Okoye (The Good Place) as an agoraphobic arm-chair detective and a reluctant traffic cop, respectively, who “wrestle with personal demons, shocking twists, and a few Florida gators on their journey to heal themselves and their town,” our sister site Variety reports.

* Netflix has released the official trailer for Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources, premiering on Friday, March 18. The trailer introduces several yet-unannounced guest stars, including Helen Mirren as renowned Shame Wizard Rita St. Swithens, Hugh Jackman as Dante the seductive Addiction Angel and Lupita Nyong’o as Asha the Shame Wizard.

* HBO Max has released a trailer for Julia, its Sarah Lancashire-led comedy series about cooking show pioneer Julia Child, to premiere with its first three episodes on Thursday, March 31:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?