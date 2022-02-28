MLB.TV, With 2022 Season in Flux, Won't Auto-Renew Subscribers (Yet)

With the fate of the 2022 Major League Baseball season in flux, MLB.TV has announced that it will not auto-renew all annual subscriptions on March 1, as is typical this time of year.

Major League Baseball on Monday sat down with the players union for an eighth consecutive bargaining session. If the two sides are unable to reach a deal on a new collective bargaining deal by midnight, the start of the regular season (currently set for March 31) could be delayed.

Typically, MLB.TV — a streaming package offered directly by Major League Baseball, which allows fans to watch out-of-market games live or on-demand (for about $110 to $130 per year) — abides by its posted auto-renewal policy: “Your subscription will automatically renew annually approximately March 1 each year at the previous year’s regular full yearly price.

But on Monday afternoon, the service shared on Twitter this update: “We will not bill for 2022 subscriptions today. Notification about renewal will occur once a new CBA [Collective Bargaining Agreement] is in effect. All current subscriptions will remain active until then. Subscribers, check your email for important updates.”