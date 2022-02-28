Batwoman Boss Says Alice Will Hit a 'Definite Low Point' in Season 3 Finale

Tormented by the hallucinations of men she’s maimed and killed, Batwoman villain-turned-antihero Alice (played by Rachel Skarsten) wants nothing more than to be “fixed” via one quick zap from the Joker’s Joy Buzzer.

With Alice’s mental health continuing to deteriorate and Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) also set on using it to cure her brother Marquis (Nick Creegan) of his maniacal Joker persona, the CW drama’s Season 3 finale (airing Wednesday at 9/8c) will find Alice reach her breaking point.

“We saw her wish that it could just be a ‘light switch’ that she turns on and off, and she wants that buzzer more than anything,” Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries tells TVLine.

“I really needed to see Alice at her low point [in the finale] to make her worthy of deserving Joker’s Joy Buzzer as much as Marquis is deserving of [it], to make this a challenge for our audience to wonder who they’re supposed to root for,” she explains. “You see her at a definite low point in the beginning of the episode.”

The season ender, titled “We Having Fun Yet?,” also finds the Bat Team facing off against Marquis aka The Joker, who has infiltrated the Batcave as part of his nefarious plan for Gotham. “As more about Marquis’ shocking, twisted past unravels,” says the official synopsis, “a final stand-off between brother and sister puts Ryan’s life — and new love — on the line.”

“What we do when we write these penultimate episodes is say, ‘What’s the scariest thing we can do to our hero to make them the most vulnerable?’ And Marquis in Batwoman’s territory is worst-case scenario for her,” Dries teases. “As we’ll see in the finale, he uses the resources at his fingertips to really mess with her and mess with the city in a horrifying way.”

Are you mentally prepared for Batwoman’s Season 3 finale? What do you hope to see in the season ender? Let us know in the comments below.