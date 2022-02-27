SAG Award Winners: Squid Game, Succession and Ted Lasso Lead TV Pack

The 28th annual SAG Awards once again celebrated the year’s best in TV and film Sunday, in a ceremony broadcasted live from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif.

Squid Game led the TV pack with three big wins, including both acting categories and Outstanding Stunt Ensemble, while Ted Lasso secured victories for Jason Sudeikis (for Male Actor in a Comedy) and Comedy Ensemble.

In addition, Jean Smart and Kate Winslet went home winners for Hacks and Mare of Easttown, respectively.

Heading into the night, HBO’s Succession and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso led the TV field in total nominations (five each), while Squid Game and Apple TV+’s The Morning Show earned four nods apiece.

For those who missed out, the awards show will also be made available to stream starting Monday on HBO Max.

So who else emerged victorious? Scroll down for the complete list of winners, then drop a comment below with your reaction(s).

TELEVISION:

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession — WINNER

Yellowstone

DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston/The Morning Show

HoYeon Jung/Squid Game — WINNER

Elisabeth Moss/The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook/Succession

Reese Witherspoon/The Morning Show

DRAMA ACTOR

Brian Cox/Succession

Billy Crudup/The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin/Succession

Lee Jung-jae/Squid Game — WINNER

Jeremy Strong/Succession

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso — WINNER

COMEDY ACTRESS

Elle Fanning/The Great

Sandra Oh/The Chair

Jean Smart/Hacks — WINNER

Juno Temple/Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham/Ted Lasso

COMEDY ACTOR

Michael Douglas/The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein/Ted Lasso

Steve Martin/Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short/Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis/Ted Lasso — WINNER

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR

Jennifer Coolidge/The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo/Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley/Maid

Jean Smart/Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet/Mare of Easttown — WINNER

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR

Murray Bartlett/The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac/Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton/Dopesick — WINNER

Ewan McGregor/Halston

Evan Peters/Mare of Easttown

STUNT ENSEMBLE

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game — WINNER

FILM:

STUNT ENSEMBLE

No Time to Die

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Troy Kotsur/CODA



FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Ariana DeBose/West Side Story

MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Will Smith/King Richard

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Jessica Chastain/The Eyes of Tammy Faye



MOTION PICTURE CAST

Coda

