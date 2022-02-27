SAG Award Winners: Squid Game, Succession and Ted Lasso Lead TV Pack

The 28th annual SAG Awards once again celebrated the year’s best in TV and film Sunday, in a ceremony broadcasted live from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif.
Squid Game led the TV pack with three big wins, including both acting categories and Outstanding Stunt Ensemble, while Ted Lasso secured victories for Jason Sudeikis (for Male Actor in a Comedy) and Comedy Ensemble.
In addition, Jean Smart and Kate Winslet went home winners for Hacks and Mare of Easttown, respectively.
Heading into the night, HBO’s Succession and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso led the TV field in total nominations (five each), while Squid Game and Apple TV+’s The Morning Show earned four nods apiece.
For those who missed out, the awards show will also be made available to stream starting Monday on HBO Max.
TELEVISION:
DRAMA ENSEMBLE
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession — WINNER
Yellowstone
DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Aniston/The Morning Show
HoYeon Jung/Squid Game — WINNER
Elisabeth Moss/The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook/Succession
Reese Witherspoon/The Morning Show
DRAMA ACTOR
Brian Cox/Succession
Billy Crudup/The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin/Succession
Lee Jung-jae/Squid Game — WINNER
Jeremy Strong/Succession
COMEDY ENSEMBLE
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso — WINNER
COMEDY ACTRESS
Elle Fanning/The Great
Sandra Oh/The Chair
Jean Smart/Hacks — WINNER
Juno Temple/Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham/Ted Lasso
COMEDY ACTOR
Michael Douglas/The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein/Ted Lasso
Steve Martin/Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short/Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis/Ted Lasso — WINNER
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR
Jennifer Coolidge/The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo/Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley/Maid
Jean Smart/Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet/Mare of Easttown — WINNER
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR
Murray Bartlett/The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac/Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton/Dopesick — WINNER
Ewan McGregor/Halston
Evan Peters/Mare of Easttown
STUNT ENSEMBLE
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game — WINNER
FILM:
STUNT ENSEMBLE
No Time to Die
MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Troy Kotsur/CODA
FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Ariana DeBose/West Side Story
MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Will Smith/King Richard
FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Jessica Chastain/The Eyes of Tammy Faye
MOTION PICTURE CAST
Coda