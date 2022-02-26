The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Feb. 27

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. New on Streaming

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, seven series debuts (including Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Super Pumped, Kate McKinnon in Joe vs. Carole and Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout), 21 returning series (including Better Things, Killing Eve and Star Trek: Picard) and a dozen finales (including 1883, Euphoria and The Afterparty).

SUNDAY, FEB. 27

3 am 1883 Season 1 finale (Paramount+)

8 pm American Idol Season 20 premiere (ABC)

8 pm The Equalizer returns (CBS)

8 pm Killing Eve final season premiere (BBC America)

8 pm SAG Awards (TBS, TNT)

9 pm Euphoria Season 2 finale (HBO)

9 pm March time slot premiere (The CW)

9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles returns (CBS)

9 pm Sidney Poitier: In His Own Words special (BET, BET Her)

10 pm Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber series premiere (Showtime)

10 pm S.W.A.T. returns (CBS)

10:03 pm The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 finale (HBO)

10:45 pm Somebody Somewhere Season 1 finale (HBO)

MONDAY, FEB. 28

8 pm The Neighborhood returns (CBS)

8 pm Trayvon Martin: 10 Years Later special (BET)

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola returns (CBS)

9 pm NCIS returns (CBS)

10 pm Better Things final season premiere (FX; two episodes)

10 pm The Good Doctor returns (ABC)

10 pm My Brilliant Friend Season 3 premiere (HBO)

10 pm NCIS: Hawai’i returns (CBS)

TUESDAY, MARCH 1

3 am Promised Land Episode 6 (now on Hulu)

8 pm The Kings of Napa Season 1 finale (OWN)

9 pm The Larry David Story documentary premiere (HBO)

9 pm The State of the Union Address (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

3 am Against the Ice film premiere (Netflix)

3 am jeen-yuhs docuseries finale (Netflix)

8 pm The Amazing Race Season 33 finale (CBS; two hours)

8 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 finale (The CW)

9 pm Batwoman Season 3 finale (The CW)

9 pm Next Level Chef Season 1 finale (Fox)

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

3 am The Dropout limited series premiere (Hulu; first three episodes)

3 am He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Joe vs. Carole limited series premiere (Peacock; all eight episodes)

3 am Little Ellen Season 2 premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am Our Flag Means Death series premiere (HBO Max; first three episodes)

3 am Power Rangers: Dino Fury Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Problem With Jon Stewart returns (Apple TV+; now releasing weekly)

3 am Star Trek: Picard Season 2 premiere (Paramount+)

3 am The Tourist limited series premiere (HBO Max; all six episodes)

8 pm Top Chef Season 19 premiere (Bravo; 75 minutes)

10 pm Dicktown Season 2 premiere (FXX)

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

3 am The Afterparty Season 1 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am The Boys Presents: Diabolical series premiere (Prime Video; all eight episodes)

3 am Central Park returns (Apple TV+; first three episodes)

3 am Dear… Season 2 premiere (Apple TV+; all 10 episodes)

3 am Fresh film premiere (Hulu)

3 am Lucy and Desi documentary premiere (Prime Video)

3 am Pieces of Her series premiere (Netflix; all eight episodes)

8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 8 finale (The CW)

