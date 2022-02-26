NAACP Image Awards 2022: Insecure, black-ish and Power Book II: Ghost Are Among TV's Early Winners

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards crowned more winners Saturday (in addition to the awards announced earlier this week), in a ceremony once again hosted by black-ish star Anthony Anderson. The awards, of course, celebrate the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, and will be simulcast across BET, BET Her, CMT, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Smithsonian Channel and VH1 Saturday at 8/7c.

Heading into the live show, Insecure secured a trophy for supporting actress Natasha Rothwell, in addition to Issa Rae’s win for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series. Power Book II: Ghost nabbed victories for both Supporting Actor and Actress in a Drama Series for Cliff “Method Man” Smith and Mary J. Blige, respectfully, while black-ish celebrated early wins for supporting actor Deon Cole and Outstanding Performance by a Youth for Miles Brown.

Overall, Insecure‘s farewell run amassed a whopping 11 nods, followed in the comedy pack by black-ish‘s eight. On the drama side of things, Queen Sugar reigned supreme with a total of six nominations, while Nat Geo’s Genius: Aretha netted the most (five) in the TV-movie/limited series categories.

So how did the rest of the categories shake out? View a complete list of the night’s TV winners below (updating live):

Outstanding Comedy Series

● black-ish (ABC)

● Harlem (Amazon Studios)

● Insecure (HBO)

● Run the World (Starz)

● The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

● Anthony Anderson – black-ish (ABC)

● Cedric the Entertainer – The Neighborhood (CBS)

● Don Cheadle – Black Monday (Showtime)

● Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams – The Wonder Years (ABC)

● Jay Ellis – Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

● Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

● Loretta Devine – Family Reunion (Netflix)

● Regina Hall – Black Monday (Showtime)

● Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish (ABC)

● Yvonne Orji – Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

● Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

● Deon Cole – black-ish (ABC) — WINNER

● Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

● Kendrick Sampson – Insecure (HBO)

● Laurence Fishburne – black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

● Amanda Seales – Insecure (HBO)

● Jenifer Lewis – black-ish (ABC)

● Marsai Martin – black-ish (ABC)

● Natasha Rothwell – Insecure (HBO) — WINNER

● Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

● Ashley Nicole Black – Ted Lasso, “Do the Right-est Thing”

● Issa Rae – Insecure, “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!” — WINNER

● Leann Bowen – Ted Lasso, “Lavender”

● Maya Erskine – PEN15, “Blue in Green”

● Temi Wilkey – Sex Education, “Episode #3.6”

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

● Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle – South Side, “Tornado” — WINNER

● Melina Matsoukas – Insecure, “Reunited, Okay?!”

● Neema Barnette – Harlem, “Once Upon A Time in Harlem”

● Prentice Penny – Insecure, “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!”

● Tiffany Johnson – Black Monday, “Eight!”

Outstanding Drama Series

● 9-1-1 (FOX)

● All American (The CW)

● Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

● Pose (FX Network)

● Queen Sugar (OWN) — WINNER

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

● Billy Porter – Pose (FX Network)

● Damson Idris – Snowfall (FX Network)

● Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

● Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar (OWN)

● Sterling K. Brown – This is Us (NBC) — WINNER

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

● Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (FOX)

● Dawn-Lyen Gardner – Queen Sugar (OWN)

● Octavia Spencer – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

● Queen Latifah – The Equalizer (CBS)

● Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar (OWN)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

● Alex R. Hibbert – The Chi (Showtime)

● Cliff “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost (Starz) — WINNER

● Daniel Ezra – All American (The CW)

● Giancarlo Esposito – Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

● Joe Morton – Our Kind of People (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

● Alfre Woodard – SEE (Apple TV+)

● Bianca Lawson – Queen Sugar (OWN)

● Chandra Wilson – Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

● Mary J. Blige – Power Book II: Ghost (Starz) — WINNER

● Susan Kelechi Watson – This is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Guest Performance, Comedy or Drama Series

● Alani “La La” Anthony – The Chi (Showtime)

● Christina Elmore – Insecure (HBO)

● Daniel Kaluuya – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

● Erika Alexander – Run the World (Starz)

● Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live (NBC) — WINNER

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

● Aurin Squire – Evil, “C Is For Cop”

● Davita Scarlett – The Good Fight, “And the Firm Had Two Partners…” — WINNER

● Malcolm Spellman – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, “New World Order”

● Nkechi Okoro Carroll – All American, “Homecoming”

● Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy – Pose, “Series Finale”

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

● Anthony Hemingway – Genius: Aretha, “Respect”

● Barry Jenkins – The Underground Railroad, “Indiana Winter” — WINNER

● Carl Seaton – Snowfall, “Fight or Flight”

● Carl Seaton – Godfather of Harlem, “The Bonanno Split”

● Hanelle Culpepper – True Story, “Like Cain Did Abel”

Outstanding TV-Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

● Colin in Black & White – (Netflix) — WINNER

● Genius: Aretha – (National Geographic)

● Love Life – (HBO Max)

● Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia – (Lifetime)

● The Underground Railroad – (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Actor in a TV-Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

● Anthony Mackie – Solos (Amazon Studios)

● Jaden Michael – Colin in Black & White (Netflix)

● Kevin Hart – True Story (Netflix) — WINNER

● Wesley Snipes – True Story (Netflix)

● William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)

Outstanding Actress in a TV-Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

● Betty Gabriel – Clickbait (Netflix)

● Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

● Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

● Jodie Turner-Smith – Anne Boleyn (AMC+)

● Taraji P. Henson – Annie Live! (NBC) — WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

● Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic) — WINNER

● Keith David – Black As Night (Amazon Studios)

● Tituss Burgess – Annie Live! (NBC)

● Will Catlett – True Story (Netflix)

● William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

● Anika Noni Rose – Maid (Netflix)

● Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus (HBO)

● Pauletta Washington – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

● Regina Hall – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu) — WINNER

● Sheila Atim – The Underground Railroad (Amazon

Outstanding Writing in a TV-Movie or Special

● Abdul Williams – Salt-N-Pepa (Lifetime Movie Network) — WINNER

● Mario Miscione , Marcella Ochoa – Madres (Amazon Studios)

● Monique N. Matthew – A Holiday In Harlem (Hallmark Channel)

● Sameer Gardezi – Hot Mess Holiday (Comedy Central)

● Sherman Payne – Black As Night (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Directing in a TV-Movie or Special

● Jaffar Mahmood – Hot Mess Holiday (Comedy Central)

● Kenny Leon – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime) — WINNER

● Mario Van Peebles – Salt-N-Pepa (Lifetime)

● Maritte Lee Go – Black As Night (Amazon Studios)

● Veronica Rodriguez – Let’s Get Merried (VH1)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, TV-Movie or Limited Series)

● Alayah “Lay Lay” High – That Girl Lay Lay (Nickelodeon)

● Celina Smith – Annie Live! (NBC)

● Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams – The Wonder Years (ABC)

● Eris Baker – This Is Us (NBC)

● Miles Brown – black-ish (ABC) — WINNER

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

● Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre (NBC)

● NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (NBC)

● Soul of A Nation (ABC)

● The Reidout (MSNBC) — WINNER

● Unsung (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

● Desus & Mero (Showtime)

● Hart to Heart (Peacock)

● Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch) — WINNER

● Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

● The Real (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show

● Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

● Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

● Sweet Life: Los Angeles (HBO Max)

● The Voice (NBC)

● Wild ‘n Out (VH1) — WINNER

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

● A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

● BET Awards 2021 (BET)

● Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)

● Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 (Amazon Studios)

● The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — WINNER

Outstanding Children’s Program

● Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)

● Family Reunion (Netflix) — WINNER

● Karma’s World (Netflix)

● Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)

● Waffles + Mochi (Netflix)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special)

● Joy Reid – The Reidout

● Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez – Desus & Mero

● Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins – The Real

● Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith – Red Table Talk — WINNER

● LeBron James – The Shop: Uninterrupted

Outstanding Host in a Reality, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special)

● Alfonso Ribeiro – America’s Funniest Home Videos

● Amber Ruffin – The Amber Ruffin Show

● Cedric The Entertainer – 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

● Iyanla Vanzant – Iyanla: Fix My Life

● Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah — WINNER

Outstanding Animated Series

● Big Mouth (Netflix)

● Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz (Kweli TV)

● Super Sema (YouTube Originals)

● We The People (Netflix) — WINNER

● Yasuke (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Character Voice-Over Performance

● Angela Bassett – Malika: The Lion Queen

● Billy Porter – Fairfax

● Chris “Ludacris” Bridges – Karma’s World

● Cree Summer – Rugrats — WINNER

● Keke Palmer – Big Mouth

Outstanding Short Form Series, Comedy or Drama

● Between the Scenes – The Daily Show (Comedy Central) — WINNER

● Dark Humor (Comedy Central / YouTube)

● Della Mae (AspireTV)

● The Disney Launchpad: Shorts Incubator (Disney+)

● Two Sides: Unfaithful (Snapchat)

Outstanding Short Form Series, Reality/Nonfiction

● Life By The Horns (Snapchat)

● Memory Builds The Monument (Fifth Ward CRC)

● Widen the Screen: 8:46 Films (BET)

● Through Our Eyes: Shelter (HBO Max)

● Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day (Paramount+) — WINNER

Outstanding Breakthrough TV Creative

● Angel Kristi Williams – Colin in Black & White — WINNER

● Cierra Glaude – Queen Sugar

● Deborah Riley Draper – The Legacy of Black Wall Street

● Halcyon Person – Karma’s World

● Quyen Tran – Maid

Outstanding TV Documentary

● 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (Apple TV+)

● American Masters: How It Feels to Be Free (PBS)

● Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (Netflix)

● High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix) — WINNER

● Insecure Documentary (HBO)

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

● Andre Gaines – The One and Only Dick Gregory (Showtime)

● Dawn Porter – Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer (National Geographic)

● Sam Pollard – MLK/FBI (IFC Films)

● Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren – Black and Missing (HBO) — WINNER

● Spike Lee – NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½ (HBO Max)

Entertainer of the Year

● Jennifer Hudson

● Lil Nas X

● Megan Thee Stallion

● Regina King

● Tiffany Haddish