Friday Ratings: Undercover Boss Returns Up, While CBS' Dramas Dip

In the latest TV ratings, CBS' Undercover Boss returned from its four-week, dodge-the-Olympics break to 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, ticking up from its last fresh airing.

Magnum P.I. (5 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (6 mil/0.4) both dipped, however — though the latter still copped Friday’s biggest audience.

Over on ABC, Shark Tank (3.3 mil/0.5) was steady and tied lead-out 20/20 (3.3 mil/0.5) and Fox’s steady Friday Night Smackdown (2 mil/0.5) for the nightly demo win.

Returning to Friday nights, NBC’s newly renewed The Blacklist slipped to its second smallest audience of the season (2.8 mil) and matched its demo low (0.3.). An encore of The Endgame added 1.5 mil/0.2 to its launch numbers.

Lastly, The CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us drew 760K and a 0.1.

