When S.W.A.T. Gets Hacked, Can IT Guy Wil Wheaton Save the Day? — Watch

When CBS’ S.W.A.T. returns from its break this Sunday at 10/9c, Wil Wheaton will be recruited to trek on over to HQ and fix a major computer snafu — as seen in our exclusive sneak peek.

In the episode “Old School Cool,” Hondo (played by Shemar Moore) and the team race to locate the hacker responsible for accessing LAPD’s computers and in turn revealing the identities of undercover officers, before the leaked intelligence has fatal consequences.

During said cyber-crisis, Wheaton (Star Trek: TNG, Young Sheldon) guest-stars as Evan Whitlock, the LAPD IT technician who is brought in to help fix the S.W.A.T. team’s computers. In the scene above, Evan IDs the elusive cyberhacker responsible for the attack and warns of what else they might accomplish, before setting out to hopefully crush the threat.

What is S.W.A.T. to do in the meantime, while Whitlock works his keyboard magic? Press play above to see Commander Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) take some definitive action.

Elsewhere in this Sunday’s episode, Street (played by Alex Russell) is forced to reckon with past misdeeds.

