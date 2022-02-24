TVLine Items: Apple's WeCrashed Trailer, GH Recast and More

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are creating a new kind of workspace in the full trailer for Apple TV+’s limited series WeCrashed.

Based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, the eight-part drama explores “the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible,” per the official synopsis. The company had grown from “a single co-working space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted.”

Leto plays co-founder Adam Neumann, while fellow Oscar winner Hathaway portrays his wife Rebekah, who served as the company’s chief brand and impact officer.

WeCrashed premieres with its first three episodes on Friday, March 18, followed by one new installment every week through April 22.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* General Hospital has tapped Tanisha Harper to take over the role of Port Charles police commissioner Jordan Ashford, replacing Briana Nicole Henry, who exited the ABC soap last year, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Dan Stevens (Legion) has joined Hulu’s upcoming limited series Immigrant, about the founder of Chippendales (played by Kumail Nanjiani), Deadline reports.

* CBS’ family dance competition Come Dance With Me, which features young dancers partnering up with untrained family members to compete for a $100,000 grand prize, will premiere Friday, April 15 at 8/7c.

* FXX has released a teaser for Dicktown, a new animated comedy premiering Thursday, March 3 at 10 pm. Watch it here.

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for the drama Pachinko, premiering Friday, March 25 with its first three episodes:

