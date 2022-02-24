President Biden Addresses Russia's Invasion of Ukraine — Livestream

President Biden is expected to address the American people today at 1:30 pm ET, regarding Russian strikes against Ukraine and troop crossings from the Belarus border during the early hours of Thursday morning in the European country.

All major TV networks are expected to break in with coverage.

Amid the first firsthand reports of Russian tanks crossing the Belarus border, missiles streaking overhead and explosive blasts in the distance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a Thursday-morning video address told citizens, “This morning President Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas. Russia conducted strikes on our military infrastructure and our border guards. There were blasts heard in many cities of Ukraine. We’re introducing martial law on the whole territory of our country.

“A minute ago I had a conversation with President Biden,” he said at the time. “The U.S. have already started uniting international support. Today each of you should keep calm. Stay at home if you can. We are working. The army is working. The whole sector of defense and security is working. No panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will win over everybody because we are Ukraine.”

At 6 am Thursday local time, Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, tweeted, “Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”

He later added, “The world must act immediately. Future of Europe and the world is at stake,” and offered a “to do list” that called for “devastating” and “swift” sanctions on Russia, the full “isolation of Russia by all means, in all formats, “Weapons, equipment for Ukraine” and both financial and humanitarian assistance.

The Russian military meanwhile released a statement on Thursday claiming, “The Russian Armed Forces are not launching any missile or artillery strikes on the cities of Ukraine. High-precision weapons destroy military infrastructure: military airfields, aviation, air defense facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The civilian population is not at risk.”