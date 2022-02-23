Name That Tune Enlists Famous Players for Revamped Celebrity Edition This Spring — Watch Promo for Season 2

Name That Tune has finally named a premiere date for Season 2. Fox’s Jane Krakowski-hosted competition show will return with new episodes on Tuesday, March 29 (9/8c), TVLine has learned.

And just in case the star wattage of Randy Jackson on piano isn’t powerful enough for you, Fox has enlisted some household names to compete in the show’s celebrified second season. The familiar faces competing for charity in Name That Tune: Celebrity Edition include…

* Fuller House‘s Jodie Sweetin (The Scleroderma Research Foundation) vs. Malcolm in the Middle‘s Frankie Muniz (State Forty Eight Foundation)

* Beverly Hills, 90210 stars Jenni Garth (Equus Foundation) vs. Ian Ziering (The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation)

* Kelly Osbourne (Sharon Osbourne Colon Cancer Program at Cedars-Sinai) vs. JoJo (The Hole in the Wall Gang)

* Shaggy (Shaggy Make a Difference Foundation) vs. Living Single‘s Kim Fields (Back On My Feet)

* Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Tituss Burgess (Broadway Dreams) vs. Spice Girl Mel B. (Women’s Aid)

* Cassadee Pope (Creative Waves Foundation) vs. Jana Kramer (Safe Horizon)

* Olympic gymnasts Laurie Hernandez (Alzheimer’s Association and OneMind.org) vs. Nastia Liukin (Special Olympics)

* Former Super Bowl champions Vernon Davis (Vernon Davis Foundation) vs. Victor Cruz (Victor Cruz Foundation)

Season 2 will also introduce a new band, as well as a revamped stage. Hit PLAY on the promo above for your first look at Name That Tune‘s star-studded second season, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.