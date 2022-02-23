TVLine Items: Arrow Vets Join L.A. Law, Starstruck's HBO Max Return and More

Two Arrow alums are getting their law degrees: Juliana Harkavy and Kacey Rohl have joined ABC’s L.A. Law revival drama pilot, our sister site Deadline reports. The casting reunites the actresses with Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim, who is co-writing the project.

The updated take is once again set at the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman, which has reinvented itself as “a litigation firm specializing in only the most high profile, boundary pushing and incendiary cases,” per the official synopsis. Harkavy — who portrayed Dinah Drake on Arrow — will play Yvette Cabrera, “a savvy attorney and ‘legal badass’ who is pitted against [her ex-lover] Alana (Hari Nef) in an unexpectedly controversial case that makes headlines.”

Rohl — who recurred as hacker Alena on Arrow and has also memorably appeared on The Magicians and Hannibal — will take on the role of Sonia Layton, “a social justice warrior who works as the office administrator at McKenzie Brackman, but probably has as sharp a legal mind as any of the attorneys on staff.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* The fifth and final season of Netflix’s The Last Kingdom will release Wednesday, March 9.

* Starstruck Season 2 drops Thursday, March 24 on HBO Max, while Ava DuVernay’s DMZ will premiere Thursday, March 17 on the streamer.

* CBS has given a series order to Superfan, an unscripted game show where music fans compete to prove that they are a certain artist’s ultimate superfan, Deadline reports. Each episode’s winner will get the ultimate experience with the featured artist.

* FX has released a teaser for Under the Banner of Heaven, its Andrew Garfield-led adaptation of the Jon Krakauer true crime novel (Hulu premiere date TBA):

* HBO has released a trailer for the two-part documentary Phoenix Rising, airing over Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16 at 9/8c:

