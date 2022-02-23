Killing Eve: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer Talk Working Together as 'Great Dance Partners,' Pick Their Favorite Scenes

Killing Eve‘s Eve and Villanelle have been dancing around each other for years now… but the music’s almost over.

The BBC America thriller kicks off its fourth and final season this Sunday (8/7c), and in the video above, stars Sandra Oh (Eve) and Jodie Comer (Villanelle) take a moment to look back and put into words what’s so special about the scenes they share together. “There’s always been a spontaneity to the way that we work, and a trust,” Comer tells TVLine. “I really, really trust her. Which is a really lovely way to work because then you can be open and vulnerable and know that the person opposite you is doing the exact same, and you’re kind of holding each other in that.”

Oh agrees, adding that “you surprise each other, and you push each other. And that’s really what you want in a great dance partner: someone who will always dip you and catch you, and spin you in the right way. That’s really that kind of dynamic that we’ve had.” As an actor, she says, “you’re very lucky to have good dance partners… good acting partners, and I do feel like we were able to give that to each other.” (And that answer even makes Comer a little emotional!)

Plus, we get Oh and Comer to name their favorite Eve-and-Villanelle scenes so far. They list off some of our favorites: the Season 3 slow dance, the shepherd’s pie dinner, the one “when you stab me, strangely,” Comer notes. But “there are some great ones from this season, though,” she teases. “There are a lot of firsts in this season for the audience to see with these two women together… so you might have to redo your list after this season.” Gladly!

Press PLAY above to see Oh and Comer walk down memory lane together, and hit the comments to tell us what you’re looking forward to seeing in the final season.