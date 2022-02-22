The Wilds Gets Season 2 Release Date — First Look at New (Male) Castaways

The Wilds‘ dystopian slumber party is going co-ed. 'Missing' Shows Found!

Prime Video on Tuesday announced that the YA series will return on Friday, May 6 — a full 17 months (!) after the release of Season 1 — and revealed 16 photos of the eight teenage boys being added to Season 2.

New episodes of The Wilds “will continue to follow the harrowing ordeal of a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, and they didn’t end up there by accident — they’ve secretly been recruited into an elaborate social experiment,” according to the official logline. “The new season ratchets up the drama by revealing that the girls aren’t the only ones being studied… there’s a new set of subjects, an island of teenage boys, who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master.”

The aforementioned teenage boys include Alex Fitzalan (The Society) as Seth Novak, Nicholas Coombe (68 Whiskey) as Josh Herbert, Reed Shannon (Arcane) as Scotty Simms, Aidan Laprete (Chad) as Henry Tanaka, Zack Calderon (FBI) as Rafael Garcia, Charles Alexander as Kirin O’Connor, Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Ivan Taylor, and Tanner Ray Rook as Bo Leonard. They join returning series regulars Rachel Griffiths (Gretchen Klein), David Sullivan (Daniel Faber), Troy Winbush (Dean Young), Sophia Ali (Fatin Jadmani), Sarah Pidgeon (Leah Rilke), Jenna Clause (Martha Blackburn), Erana James (Toni Shalifoe), Mia Healey (Shelby Goodkind), Helena Howard (Nora Reid), Reign Edwards (Rachel Reid) and Shannon Berry (Dot Campbell).

Click through the photo gallery for a glimpse at the upcoming season