The Man Who Fell to Earth Trailer: Can Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris Save Two Worlds? — Get Premiere Date

Showtime has set a springtime arrival for The Man Who Fell to Earth, its series inspired by both the 1963 Walter Tevis novel and the iconic 1976 David Bowie film.

Debuting Sunday, April 24 at 10/9c (with its first two episodes airing back-to-back), The Man Who Fell to Earth respectively stars Academy Award nominees Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave) and Naomie Harris (Moonlight) as the titular alien, named Faraday, and Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer.

As suggested by the first trailer above, Faraday arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future; Justin, the human he seeks out, in turn must conquer her own demons — in the race to save not one but two worlds.

The cast also includes Clarke Peters (Foundation) and Annelle Olaleye as Justin’s scientist father and her daughter; Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) as a a CIA agent, Kate Mulgrew (Orange Is the New Black) as a CIA operative/”collector of secrets,” and Joana Ribeiro (Prisioneira) as a signals specialist at the CIA; Rob Delaney (Catastrophe) as the ne’er-do-well of a prominent tech family and Sonya Cassidy (Lodge 49) as a woman driven to said family’s company; and Bill Nighy (Page Eight) as the brilliant Thomas Newton, the first alien to arrive on earth over 40 years ago — aka the role that Bowie played in 1976.

The Man Who Fell to Earth is executive-produced by co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet (Star Trek: Discovery), John Hlavin (TV’s Shooter), Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Ejiofor, Rola Bauer and Françoise Guyonnet.