TVLine Items: Emmy Rossum's Apple Series, Goggins Joins Fallout and More

Shameless vet Emmy Rossum is taking on a motherly new role: The actress has joined Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried in the Apple TV+ anthology The Crowded Room, our sister site Deadline reports.

Written and executive-produced by Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind), the 10-episode drama explores inspirational stories of those who have struggled with mental illness and learned to live successfully with it. The first season, which is based on the biography The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes, will tell the story of Milligan (played by Holland), the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of Multiple Personality Disorder (aka Dissociative Identity Disorder).

Rossum — who stars in the upcoming Peacock limited series Angelyne — will play Candy, the mother of Holland’s character. (Because you’re probably wondering, Rossum is just 10 years older than Holland.)

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Walton Goggins (Justified) has joined Prime Video’s Fallout series adaptation as a character based on the video game’s ghouls, our sister site Variety reports.

* Prime Video has set a Saturday, Feb. 26 premiere date for The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, an immersive music special in which the Grammy-winning artist critically acclaimed album is turned into a theatrical performance event.

* Young and the Restless alum Victoria Rowell will recur on CBS’ Good Sam as Tina Kingsley, a high-powered chairwoman of the hospital board who is currently estranged from her son Malcolm (played by Edwin Hodge), per Deadline. Her first episode airs March 2.

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Season 2 of The Snoopy Show, which is set to premiere with all six episodes Friday, March 11. Additionally, the streamer announced two brand new Peanuts specials: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown (in celebration of Earth Day and premiering Friday, April 15) and To Mom (and Dad), With Love (premiering Friday, May 6).

