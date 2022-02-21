Another Life Cancelled at Netflix — Read Katee Sackhoff's Statement

Another Life will not get another season. Netflix has cancelled the sci-fi drama after just two outings, according to star Katee Sackhoff.

“I’d like to thank everyone single person who watched & supported Another Life on Netflix,” Sackhoff tweeted on Monday. “To our crew & cast thank you for always working so hard & being prepared. I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it’s just not in the cards. See you on the next adventure. Love Niko.”

Another Life starred Sackhoff as astronaut Niko Breckinridge, “who is focused on searching for alien intelligence,” per the show’s official logline. “She leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As Niko and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission.”

The series also starred Justin Chatwin as Erik Wallace, Samuel Anderson as William, A.J. Rivera as Bernie Martinez, Alexander Eling as Javier Almanzar, JayR Tinaco as Zayn Petrossian, Lina Renna as Jana Breckinridge-Wallace, Selma Blair as Harper Glass, Elizabeth Ludlow as Cas Isakovic, Tongayi Chirisa as Richard Ncube and Dillon Casey as Seth Gage.

TVLine has reached out to Netflix for confirmation.

Our Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect Another Life's cancellation.