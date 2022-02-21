9-1-1 Promo Touts Maddie's Return, Arielle Kebbel's Arrival as Female Buck

9-1-1 is returning to Fox next month with a few familiar faces in tow.

A new promo for the procedural, which resumes its fifth season on Monday, March 21 (8/7c), welcomes back Chimney and Maddie, both of whom left town back in 2021. Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character was last seen in the show’s Oct. 4 episode, which ended with Maddie dropping her and Chimney’s baby off at the fire station, while Kenneth Choi’s character has been in pursuit of his missing partner ever since.

We’re also meeting a few new faces in the coming weeks. For starters, Arielle Kebbel (The Vampire Diaries) will recur as Lucy Donato, a firefighter who shows up around the promo’s 17-second mark.

“I would say she’s kind of like the female version of Buck,” showrunner Tim Minear tells TVLine of Lucy. “She’s tough, she’s enthusiastic and she’s a bit of an adrenaline junkie. She’s also a little more seasoned than Buck in some ways.”

Additionally, Bryce Durfee will recur as paramedic Jonah Greenway, who fills in for Chimney while he’s on leave in search of Maddie.

Other highlights from the promo include Buck heroically repelling down a building to save a woman from dropping to her death, Eddie working in a different role than the one he stepped away from, and a particularly eerie case of a victim seemingly mummified by spiders. Never change, 9-1-1. Never change.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Chimney and Maddie’s return to 9-1-1, then drop a comment with your hopes for the rest of Season 5 below.