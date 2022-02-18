FX Spy Drama Starring Y'lan Noel, Lucas Till Not Moving Forward

The Spook Who Sat by the Door has hit the exit at FX, with Variety reporting that the cabler has opted not to move forward with the Y’lan Noel-led spy drama. A pilot was shot last year. FX will reportedly redevelop the project.

Based on the novel by Sam Greenlee, the 1960s-set project — from executive producer Lee Daniels (Empire) and writer/showrunner Leigh Dana Jackson (Raising Dion) — follows Dan Freeman (Noel), the first Black operative in the CIA. He is a patriot, a Vietnam veteran and, secretly, a revolutionary. In the book, which is based in part on Greenlee’s experience at the United States Information Agency, Freeman goes through high-level combat and espionage training, after which he is assigned to the “reprographics” (photocopying) department and is positioned by the door so visitors can see that there is a Black employee.

The cast also included erstwhile MacGyver Lucas Till, Nafessa Williams (Black Lightning), Nathan Darrow (House of Cards) and Tom Irwin (Devious Maids).

Meanwhile, Deadline reports that FX has also scrapped an in-the-works mystery dramedy project from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner.