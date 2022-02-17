The First Lady Trailer: Viola Davis' Michelle Obama Refuses to Be a 'Black Martha Stewart' in Showtime Drama

It’s not easy being in the White House… even if you’re not the President.

Showtime has released a trailer for The First Lady — premiering Sunday, April 17 at 9/8c — which tells the story of three of the most famous Presidential wives in American history. Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder) stars as Barack Obama’s wife Michelle Obama, with Gillian Anderson (The Crown) playing FDR’s wife Eleanor Roosevelt and Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies) playing Betty Ford, wife of Gerald Ford.

In the trailer, Michelle lies in Barack’s lap and confesses, “In four years, I don’t want to look back and think, ‘What did I become living in that house?'” We see her posing for photo shoots and pushing back against society’s expectations: “They want to turn me into a Black Martha Stewart?” Plus, Betty Ford bristles at the political aspirations of her husband Gerald (played by Aaron Eckhart), and Eleanor Roosevelt reminds FDR (played by Kiefer Sutherland) that she has “a mind and a life of her own” as we see her dancing with a female friend.

The First Lady is “a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House,” according to the official description. “The series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women and their families, tracing their journeys to Washington, dipping into their pasts and following them beyond the White House into their greatest moments.”

