TVLine Items: Olivia Rodrigo's Concert Film, Lizzo Competition Video and More

good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo: The singer will premiere the concert film OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, March 25, it was announced on Thursday.

While road tripping from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her album SOUR, to Los Angeles, “Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life,” per the official release.

The program will feature 11 new live arrangements of her songs, interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, as well as special guest performances and appearances by Jacob Collier, Blu DeTiger and Towa Bird.

* FX and BBC’s six-part Great Expectations limited series adaptation will star Olivia Colman (The Crown) as Miss Havisham and Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk) as Pip, alongside Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle and Matt Berry.

* Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) has joined Tom Holland in the Apple TV+ anthology The Crowded Room, from Academy Award-winner Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind). The series explores “inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and learned to successfully live with, mental illness.”

* The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will air live after the president’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, March 1 at 11:35 pm ET (and tape-delayed PT) on CBS. The episode will feature Sen. Bernie Sanders as guest and a musical performance by Jon Batiste and Big Thief.

* The Terminal List, a new Prime Video drama starring Chris Pratt, Constance Wu and Taylor Kitsch, will premiere with all eight episodes on Friday, July 1.

* The one-hour special Step Into… The Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough, recreating legendary cinematic performances from Singin’ in the Rain, Moulin Rouge, Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Dirty Dancing, Saturday Night Fever and La La Land, will air Sunday, March 20 at 10 pm on ABC.

* Prime Video has released a trailer for Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, a competition series premiering Friday, March 25:

