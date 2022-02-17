NCIS: Los Angeles First Look: Series Alum Peter Cambor Returns as Nate Getz — What's Kilbride Telling Him?

NCIS: Los Angeles fans will get a welcome blast from the high-octane procedural’s past when series alum Peter Cambor reprises his role as Nate Getz next month.

Cambor was with the CBS drama at the start, and last appeared as Operational Psychologist Nate Getz midway through Season 8. As showrunner Scott Gemmill told TVLine last fall, “We almost brought him back” on a previous occasion, but “it didn’t work out for various reasons. But we have talked about him coming back specifically this [season], because of what Callen is going through.”

Specifically, in the Sunday, March 13 episode titled “All the Little Things,” Nate meets with Gerald McRaney’s Admiral Kilbride and learns about the CIA project from the ‘70s and ‘80s involving children.

Are you excited to welcome back Nate? And who else do you hope he Getz scenes with?

Elsewhere in that March 13 episode: When a newborn child is found abandoned on a Navy ship, Kensi and Deeks search for the mother on board before she dies of complications.

