Harlem Renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video — Watch Announcement

Prime Video will be heading back to Harlem, having renewed the Tracy Oliver comedy for Season 2.

Oliver, along with fellow executive producers Amy Poehler and Pharrell Williams, share the good news in the video above. Streaming TV Renewals/Cancellations

Created and written by Oliver, Harlem follows four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in “the mecca of Black culture in America.” There is Camille (played by Meagan Good), a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia University who has an extensive knowledge of the dating norms of many cultures (but has a hard time navigating her own love life); Tye (Jerrie Johnson), a successful, queer dating-app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability (and romantic partners) at arm’s length; Quinn (Grace Byers), the hopeless romantic and trust-fund fashion designer who is trying to give back to the world while running a struggling business; and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), a confident, vibrant and filter-free singer and actress who lives rent-free (and fabulously) with Quinn.

Season 2 will follow that core group of ambitious girlfriends as they continue to level up in New York’s vibrant Harlem.

“When I walked into a bar in Harlem and overheard folks excitedly discussing the show, I knew we had a hit,” Oliver said in a statement. “Harlem has resonated with so many people and I’m beyond grateful to Amazon for giving it a second season. Most of all, I’m excited to reunite with the beautiful cast.”

“Culturally relevant, critically acclaimed, and hysterical, Harlem and Tracy Oliver accomplished something very special with the first season of this show,” said Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios’ head of global TV. “Tackling real-life strife with levity and laughs, the show means so much to our global Prime Video customers and perfectly fits the types of stories we aim to tell.”

Since its December premiere, Harlem has earned two NAACP Image Award nominations (for Outstanding Comedy and Outstanding Directing in a Comedy) plus a GLAAD Media Award nod (for Outstanding New TV Series).

