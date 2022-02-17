FXX's Dave Renewed for Season 3

Whether or not the music industry is ready, Dave will be back. FX Networks has renewed the comedy series for a third season, the company announced Thursday.

The renewal comes just over six months after Dave aired its sophomore finale on Aug. 11, 2021. New episodes are slated to premiere in 2023, though, as an FX Networks insider tells TVLine, it hasn’t yet been determined whether Season 3 will air on FXX (where the previous two seasons aired) or FX proper.

Inspired by the life and career of Dave Burd aka rapper Lil Dicky, Dave stars Burd as a neurotic man in his late 20s who has convinced himself he’s destined to become one of the greatest rappers of all time. The cast also includes Andrew Santino as Dave’s best friend and manager Mike, GaTa as Dave’s hype man of the same name and Taylor Misiak as Dave’s ex-girlfriend Ally.

Season 2 largely centered on Dave’s struggle to write songs for his debut album Penith, ultimately culminating with the album’s moderately successful release and an electric performance by Dave and GaTa at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Our Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with Dave‘s pickup. Your thoughts on the renewal? Drop ’em below!