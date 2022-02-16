TVLine Items: The Prince Cancelled, Larry David Docu Trailer and More

HBO Max is putting The Prince in a permanent timeout: The streamer has cancelled the animated comedy, which took a satirical look at the imagined inner workings of the royal family through the eyes of young Prince George.

HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys confirmed to our sister site Deadline that the series will not be moving forward with a second season.

Inspired by Gary Janetti’s popular royals-skewering Instagram account, The Prince was originally slated to premiere last spring, but was delayed indefinitely after Prince Philip’s death. Ultimately, all 12 episodes were unceremoniously released in July 2021.

* Paul Reiser (Mad About You) has joined Steve Levitan’s upcoming Hulu comedy Reboot, replacing Michael McKean, who previously played the role of a ’90s sitcom creator in the pilot, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Comedy Central’s Tha God’s Honest Truth With Charlamagne Tha God, created and hosted by Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey and executive-produced by Stephen Colbert, has been renewed for Season 2, to premiere this summer.

* Paramount+ has renewed unscripted series Queen of the Universe (for Season 2), The Real World: Homecoming (Season 3 aka New Orleans) and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 7).

* The Beavis and Butt-Head revival, which was previously earmarked for Comedy Central, will instead bow as a Paramount+ Original later this year. Before the launch of new episodes, the streamer will debut the standalone film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.

* South Park will have a new exclusive streaming home — Paramount+ — beginning in 2025, at which point the entire back catalogue will be removed from HBO Max in the United States. New episodes, meanwhile, will continue to bow on Comedy Central.

* HBO has released a trailer for the two-part documentary The Larry David Story, premiering Tuesday, March 1 at 9/8c:

* Prime Video has released a full trailer for the animated anthology spinoff The Boys Presents: Diabolical, premiering with all eight episodes on Friday, March 4:

