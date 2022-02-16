Peacemaker Renewed, James Gunn to Write/Direct All Season 2 Episodes

Do ya really wanna, do ya really wanna taste some more? Good, because HBO Max’s Peacemaker is reloading for a second season.

The John Cena-starring series’ Season 2 renewal was announced on Wednesday, just hours before its freshman finale premieres on HBO Max.

Series creator James Gunn will direct and write all episodes for Season 2.

“Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise,” Gunn said in a statement, “with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max. To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season 2!”

Gunn, who wrote and directed 2021’s The Suicide Squad and then wrote/directed much of Peacemaker‘s eight-episode freshman run, told our sister site Deadline at midseason that there was “a really good chance” of a second season happening. Even so, the Feb. 17 season finale is not expected to overtly tease an encore.

As Jennifer Holland — who plays ARGUS agent Emilia Harcourt (and is Gunn’s longtime partner) — explained to TVLine, “To some degree, I think the way that James approached Season 1 was that he wanted to make sure that the story was a complete one…. There might be, you know, hints to other things, but I don’t know that he had any clear idea that there would be a Season 2 when he wrote Season 1.”

Peacemaker is rated “95%” fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with an “85%” audience score.

“The brilliance of James Gunn once again shines with Peacemaker,” says HBO Max original content chief Sarah Aubrey. “He took this character, brought to life by the inimitable John Cena, and created an exceptional series that’s simultaneously thrilling, hilarious and heartfelt, showcasing the humanity beneath this team of misfits living in a superhuman world. As the first original DC show to have its series premiere on HBO Max, we are thrilled that the viewers agreed to give peace a f***ing chance.”

Additional escapades for Chris Smith and his ARGUS teammates might not be the only way The Suicide Squad lives on. As Gunn told Deadline in January, “We’re working on something else now, another TV show that’s connected to that universe” and built around one of the other characters from The Suicide Squad.

