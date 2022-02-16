Fuller House Joins GAC Family Lineup — Will Netflix Episodes Get Cut for Time?

Netflix’s Fuller House has been acquired by GAC Family in a rare syndication deal for a streaming series. But how exactly does the fledgling cable network intend to deal with episodes that are, well… fuller? TV Stars We Lost in 2022

Whereas episodes of predecessor Full House — which also airs on GAC Family — ran anywhere from 21-24 minutes, the Netflix revival rarely had episodes clock in under 27 minutes, with some (such as the 2016 pilot) running as long as 36 minutes.

Asked if GAC Family will be making significant cuts to each episode of Fuller to make room for additional ads, a rep for the network tells TVLine that episodes will run “off the clock” and not necessarily be run on the half hour to fit a traditional 30-minute window. In other words, expect to see full episodes when reruns join the lineup on Monday, Feb. 28.

Fuller House ran for five seasons on Netflix, between 2016 and 2020. The series followed veterinarian D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure), recently widowed and living in her childhood home with younger sister/aspiring musician Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) and life-long best friend/fellow single mom Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber). Fellow Full House vet Scott Weinger co-starred as D.J.’s on-again/off-again boyfriend Steve, while John Stamos (Jesse Katsopolis), Dave Coulier (Joey Gladstone), Lori Loughlin (Becky Katsopolis) and the late Bob Saget (Danny Tanner) all heavily recurred. The series amassed a total of 75 episodes, making it Netflix’s second-longest running multi-camera sitcom, behind only The Ranch.

