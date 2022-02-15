The Challenge: Summer Edition on CBS to Feature Network's 'Reality Titans,' Set Up 'War of the Worlds' Event

The newly christened Paramount (fka ViacomCBS) announced on Tuesday a flurry of news for fans of The Challenge and its many incarnations.

First and foremost, a special edition of the competition series — titled The Challenge: CBS — will air on the broadcast network this coming summer, in which “reality titans from the CBS universe will compete in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their lives.”

Said CBS “all-stars” will compete for a chance to join The Challenge‘s upcoming “War of the Worlds” championship on Paramount+, where they will compete against the winners of the newly announced The Challenge: Argentina (being produced for Telefe), The Challenge: Australia (for Network 10) and The Challenge: U.K. (for Channel 5) — for the first-ever title as the “Challenge” World Champion.

And speaking of all-stars, it was also announced that The Challenge: All Stars has been renewed for a third season, to premiere Wednesday, May 11 on Paramount+.

Are you excited (or “ugh!”) to see CBS’ “reality titans” compete on The Challenge: CBS? And what do you think of the three new international editions?