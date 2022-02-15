Live-Action Dora the Explorer Series, TMNT Movies Ordered at Paramount+

A live-action Dora the Explorer series, new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles adventures and the reveal of a long-lost breed of Transformers were among the announcements made by Nickelodeon/Paramount+ during ViacomCBS’ Investor Day event.

Brian Robbins, Paramount+’s Chief Content Officer for Movies and Kids & Family, announced on Tuesday afternoon that in addition to an all-new CG-animated Dora the Explorer series on track for 2023 and aimed at the preschool set, the first-ever live-action Dora the Explorer series — “inspired by the tone of Paramount Pictures’ Dora and the Lost City of Gold movie” — is being developed for Paramount+, targeting the tween demo.

Other series/Paramount+ movie orders include:

*Following the success of Kamp Koral on Paramount+ and The Patrick Star Show on Nickelodeon, the SpongeBob SquarePants universe will further be expanded with three Paramount+ movies based on the show’s original characters (with the first dropping in 2023), as well as a fourth, theatrical release.

RELATED STORIES Zoe Saldaña and Billy Bob Thornton to Headline New Paramount+ Dramas From Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan

Zoe Saldaña and Billy Bob Thornton to Headline New Paramount+ Dramas From Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan SEAL Team Movie Set at Paramount+ -- Plus, NCIS: Sydney on the Horizon?

* Following the 2023 release of a previously-announced feature film take on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and directed by Jeff Rowe), Nickelodeon Animation will launch a series of movies for Paramount+, each centering on one of the property’s storied villains.

* Transformers: Earthspark, co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and Hasbro’s Entertainment One, is coming to both Nickelodeon and Paramount+ and follows a new species of Transformers who must find their place and purpose among Autobots, Decepticons, and the human family who adopts them.

* Blue’s Big City Adventure, a live-action/animation hybrid Blue’s Clues & You! movie from Nickelodeon Animation, is set to premiere later this year and follow host Josh and Blue as they head to New York City, with the help of Steve and Joe, to audition for a big Broadway musical.