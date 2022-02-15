Julia Child Comedy Series Starring Happy Valley's Sarah Lancashire Gets HBO Max Premiere Date

Bon appetit! HBO Max‘s comedy series inspired by the life of Julia Child and headlined by Happy Valley‘s Sarah Lancashire will get cooking on Thursday, March 31, the streamer has announced.

Julia, as the series is simply titled, will debut with that day with its first three episodes, followed by weekly releases through May 5.

Inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, The French Chef (which pioneered the modern cooking show, Julia aims to capture Child’s life and her singular joie de vivre as it explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution.

“At its heart,” the logline continues, “the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic.”

The eight-episode series’ cast also includes four-time Emmy winner David Hyde Pierce (Frasier) as the title character’s loving and devoted husband Paul, Brittany Bradford (Broadway’s Bernhardt/Hamlet), Fran Kranz (Dollhouse), Fiona Glascott (Episodes), Bebe Neuwirth (Madam Secretary), Isabella Rossellini (Alias) and Jefferson Mays (Perry Mason).

Chris Keyser (The Society) serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside series creator Daniel Goldfarb, Erwin Stoff, Kimberly Carver and Charles McDougall. Additionally, Todd Schulkin serves as a consulting producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.