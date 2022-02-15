TVLine Items: Halo Gets Early Renewal, Paquin/Lacy Peacock Series and More

Paramount+ is giving an early vote of confidence to Halo, renewing the video game adaptation for Season 2 ahead of its series premiere on Thursday, March 24, TVLine has learned.

Additionally, it was announced that David Wiener (Homecoming, Brave New World) will join as showrunner.

Per the official logline, Halo takes place in “the universe that first came to be in 2001 with the launch of Xbox’s first Halo game,” “dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant.” It stars Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as Master Chief and Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Spartan II program creator Dr. Catherine Halsey.

The cast also includes Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo) as Soren-066, Kate Kennedy as Kai-125, Yerin Ha (Reef Break) as Quan Ah (a young woman from the Outer Colonies who lived during the Human-Covenant War), Olive Gray (EastEnders) as UNSC Commander Miranda Keyes (daughter of Dr. Halsey) and Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders) as the original character of Makee.

* Peacock has given a series order to the true-crime limited drama A Friend of the Family, starring Anna Paquin (True Blood), Jake Lacy (The White Lotus), Colin Hanks (Life in Pieces) and Lio Tipton (Manhattan Love Story), our sister site Deadline reports. The series is based on the true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend” (played by Lacy).

* Fox is developing the comic strip Bloom County into an animated series, co-written and executive-produced by its creator Berkeley Breathed. The comic centers on “a collapsed lawyer, a lobotomized cat and a penguin in briefs and fruit headwear living in the world’s last boarding house in the world’s most forgotten place deep in the dandelion wilds of FlyWayWayOver country.”

* Apple TV+ has ordered The Dynasty, a 10-part docuseries about the New England Patriots, based on the New York Times bestselling book by Jeff Benedict.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the drama Pieces of Her, starring Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote, and premiering Friday, March 4:

* Watch a full trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era, which will be released in North American theaters on May 20:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?