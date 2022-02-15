Chicago Fire Taps Dear White People's Caitlin Carver to Recur as Paramedic

Another medic is coming on board Chicago Fire: Caitlin Carver (Dear White People, The Fosters) will recur during the second half of Season 10 as paramedic Emma, TVLine has learned exclusively. The actress will make her debut on the NBC drama in an episode tentatively scheduled to air in April.

Now the big question is: Will Emma find herself working at Firehouse 51? Or is she stationed elsewhere? Ambulance 61, of course, is no stranger to paramedic turnover: No less than eight characters — Leslie Shay, Gabby Dawson, Peter Mills, Allison Rafferty, Jessica “Chili” Chilton, Jimmy Borrelli, Emily Foster and Gianna Mackey — worked on ambo prior to the current pairing of Sylvie Brett and Violet Mikami.

In addition to playing Coco Conners’ friend Muffy Tuttle on Netflix’s Dear White People, Carver recurred on Freeform’s The Fosters (as Jesus’ ex-girlfriend Hayley Heinz) and VH1’s Hit the Floor (as Mason). She has also appeared in guest spots on S.W.A.T., Timeless, NCIS and Heroes Reborn. On the big screen, she portrayed Nancy Kerrigan in the 2017 film I, Tonya.

Chicago Fire returns with a new episode on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 9/8c.

#OneChicago fans, what are your thoughts on the new medic? Hit the comments to share your theories!