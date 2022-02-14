The Gilded Age Snags Early Season 2 Renewal at HBO

The Gilded Age has earned an early vote of confidence from HBO.

The cabler on Monday announced that it has ordered a second season of Julian Fellowes’ period drama. The renewal comes just two episodes into the series’ inaugural season. Episode 3 of the nine-episode season airs tonight. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“Julian and the entire Gilded Age family have thoroughly captivated us with their tale of late 19th century New York City extravagance,” declared Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO Programming, in a statement. “Along with our partners at Universal Television, we couldn’t be prouder to embark on a season two journey with this extraordinarily talented team.”

Added Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television: “The first season of The Gilded Age is the beginning of an epic story that introduced a fascinating world full of intriguing characters. The scope of Julian’s vision is ambitious, and we’re thrilled to continue to explore the depths of this fascinating era with HBO.”

The cast includes Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, with Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.

The Gilded Age‘s Season 1 finale airs March 21.