Chad Season 2 Gets Premiere Date and New Teaser at TBS — Watch Video

School is nearly back in session for Chad: The TBS comedy is slated to return Monday, April 11 at 10/9c, the cabler has announced.

Along with its premiere date comes a new teaser (embedded above), which shows newly elected class president Chad Amani (played by creator, executive producer and showrunner Nasim Pedrad) back for his sophomore year of high school.

In the upcoming Season 2, “Chad deals with a scandal that quickly ends his presidency, has a surprising new love interest and gets a visit from his tough-as-nails Iranian grandmother, all while continuing to worry about his popularity and discovering new ways to relate to his Persian cultural roots,” reads the official description. “Chad’s epic path to teenage self-realization is not always a straight line, but the support from his family and best friend Peter (Jake Ryan) keep him on track, giving him the confidence to help him become who he has always wanted to be: the most American boy in the history of the world.”

Also returning for the second season are Paul Chahidi as Uncle Hamid, Saba Homayoon as Naz, Ella Mika as Niki, Alexa Loo as Denise, and Thomas Barbusca as Reid. In addition, new cast member Sara Malal Rowe is joining the series.

Max Searle serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Pedrad.

Ready for more Chad? Watch the clip by pressing PLAY above, then sound off in the Comments.