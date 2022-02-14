Bridgerton Season 2 Teaser Features Overheated Anthony/Kate, as Lady Whistledown Sharpens Her 'Knives'

The would-be lovebirds at the heart of Bridgerton Season 2 are both looking a bit overheated, in a new teaser released by Netflix on Monday.

The recently unmasked (for us, at least) Lady Whistledown, meanwhile, can be heard taking a certain glee in “sharpening” her gossip-spreading “knives” as a new season of society galas nears.

There’s also a new Season 2 poster (below), which features Anthony/Kate and continues the series’ recurring “bee” motif. (Too soon, Edmund?)

Produced by Shondaland and adapted from the Julia Quinn novels by Chris Van Dusen, the second season of Bridgerton — premiering Friday, March 25 — follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate Sharma (Sex Education‘s Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Alex Rider‘s Charithra Chandran) arrive from India.

When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.

Meanwhile, across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

The Season 2 ensemble also includes Adjoa Andoh (as Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington) and Rupert Young (Jack), whilst the great Julie Andrews provides the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Want scoop on Bridgerton Season 2, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.