American Song Contest: Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson Set to Host NBC's All-Live Music Competition Series

NBC's American Song Contest has lined up two major names to serve as emcees: Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson are officially on board to host the upcoming music competition series.

From the producers of Eurovision Song Contest and The Voice, American Song Contest (which premieres Monday, March 21 at 8/7c) will aim to “combine the competitive spirit of rooting for your favorite sports team with the joy of watching a live performance of an original song,” according to the official description. The all-live series will run for eight weeks on Monday nights, concluding with the Grand Final on May 9.

The 56 participating artists (all of whom will be announced at a later date) and their songs will represent all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation’s capital, as they compete to win the country’s vote for Best Original Song. A solo artist, duo or band will represent each location and perform a new original track throughout three stages of competition: Qualifying Rounds, Semifinals and the ultimate Grand Final, where one state or territory will be declared the winner.

“I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision, and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America,” said current Voice coach and talk show host Kelly Clarkson in a statement. “I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs.”

Think Clarkson and Snoop will make a good team? Let us know if you’ll be watching by dropping a comment.