The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Feb. 13

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. New on Streaming

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week you’ll find seven series debuts (including the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, Kanye West docuseries jeen-yuhs and Apple tech drama Severance), seven returning series (including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Space Force), 10 finales (including Peacemaker and the last-ever episode of A Discovery of Witches) and more.

SUNDAY, FEB. 13

3 am Bel-Air series premiere (Peacock; three episodes)

2 pm Puppy Bowl XVIII (Animal Planet, Discovery+)

6 pm Super Bowl LVI (NBC)

9 pm All Creatures Great and Small Season 2 finale (PBS)

10 pm Vienna Blood Season 2 finale (PBS)

MONDAY, FEB. 14

3 am Ali Wong: Don Wong stand-up comedy special (Netflix)

9 pm 4400 Season 1 finale (The CW)

10 pm State of the Union Season 2 premiere (SundanceTV)

TUESDAY, FEB. 15

9 pm Icahn: The Restless Billionaire documentary premiere (HBO)

9:30 pm Inside the NFL Season 44 finale (Paramount+)

10 pm Queens Season 1 finale (ABC)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16

3 am jeen-yuhs docuseries premiere (Netflix)

3 am Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Eternals special (Disney+)

9 pm The Chase Season 2 finale (ABC; two episodes)

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

3 am Awesomeness TV’s Next Influencer Season 3 finale (Paramount+)

3 am Big Nate series premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Fistful of Vengeance film premiere (Netflix)

3 am La Fortuna Season 1 finale (AMC+)

3 am Peacemaker Season 1 finale (HBO Max)

3 am Trollstopia Season 6 premiere (Hulu, Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs Season 2 premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am Young Wallander Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

3 am The Cuphead Show! series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Downfall: The Case Against Boeing documentary premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Legend of Vox Machina Season 1 finale (Prime Video; last three episodes)

3 am Lincoln’s Dilemma docuseries premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am LOL: Last One Laughing Canada series premiere (Prime Video; first two episodes)

3 am The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 premiere (Prime Video; first two episodes)

3 am Severance series premiere (Apple TV+; first two episodes)

3 am Space Force Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Texas Chainsaw Massacre film premiere (Netflix)

11 pm Painting With John Season 2 premiere (HBO)

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

3 am A Discovery of Witches series finale (AMC+, Shudder, Sundance Now)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.