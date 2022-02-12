Charlie Cox on Spider-Man Cameo, Possible Daredevil/Kingpin Reunion: 'I Presume There's More for Us to Do'

More than a year-and-a-half after Marvel chief Kevin Feige first reached out to him about truly joining the MCU, Charlie Cox is talking about his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo — and what it might mean for Daredevil’s future.

Cox played New York legal eagle Matt Murdock/Daredevil for three seasons on the first of what would be Netflix’s six total “street-level hero” series, produced by the (now-defunct) Marvel TV arm. Upon the series’ cancellation in November 2018, it was reported that neither Daredevil nor any of the other characters could be used anywhere else for two years.

Then, across one week in mid-December 2021, Cox appeared on the big screen in a Spider-Man: No Way Home scene (to counsel Peter Parker), while Daredevil co-star Vincent D’Onofrio began a short arc on Disney+’s Hawkeye series, as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin.

Matt Murdock resurfacing after more than three years was “a big moment, not just for me, but for the character,” Cox told our sister site The Hollywood Reporter. “I felt a real sense of responsibility. If that scene works, if it’s cool, if it seems in place, then the sky’s the limit where this could go.”

Appreciating the magnitude of the surprise encore, No Way Home director Jon Watts purposely allowed room for audience reaction.

“Jon said, ‘I have built in this moment where we reveal you, and no one speaks for a few beats because the audience will have a big reaction,” Cox shared with THR. “I was a bit embarrassed, like, ‘Are you sure?’ I was going with the flow, but thinking, ‘I hope it’s not a letdown.’ But I got a lot of texts from friends who were at the premiere or saw it opening weekend, who told me there was a cool vocal reaction when that scene came on. It’s a strange feeling, but I am so grateful.”

With Matt and Wilson Fisk now both in the proper MCU mix, will the nemeses ever reunite, as Cox and D’Onofrio have each wished to happen?

“I presume there’s more for us to do,” Cox told THR, “I know a little bit — not a huge amount — but a little bit. I am imagining, I am hoping, that our worlds will collide again because the stuff we’ve done in the past was tremendous fun to do, and he’s such an incredible actor.” When the old friends run into each other, “We have to start every conversation with, ‘What do you know?,’” said Cox, “because you have to be careful. It’s really exciting.”