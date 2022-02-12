Ahsoka: Ray Stevenson Joins Star Wars Series as Villainous Admiral (Report)

Black Sails and Vikings alum Ray Stevenson has boarded Disney+’s Ahsoka series in a reportedly villainous role.

Announced in December 2020, Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson as Jedi Knight warrior Ahsoka Tano. The character, a fan favorite from the animated Clone Wars series, made her live-action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian and also appeared in an episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

The new series presumably will follow Anakin Skywalker’s former apprentice as she continues her hunt for Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn, teaming up with Sabine Wren in the effort.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society) was previously cast as Sabine Wren, while Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo) and Ivanna Sakhno (High Fidelity) will fill undisclosed roles.

As first reported by our sister site The Hollywood Reporter, Stevenson will play a villainous admiral, but not Thrawn. Dutch Danish actor Lars Mikkelsen (Borgen, House of Cards) voiced Thrawn in Star Wars: Rebels.

Of note, the Irish-British Stevenson previously voiced Mandalorian commando Gar Saxon in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. His live-action TV credits, meanwhile, include Vikings, Reef Break, Black Sails, Dexter and Rome.

Production on Ahsoka is scheduled to begin in late April, though no premiere date has been set. Its cast will also feature Hayden Christensen, reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker from the Star Wars prequels Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. (Since Ahsoka takes place five years after Return of the Jedi, which saw the demise of Darth Vader, it’s assumed that Anakin will appear in flashbacks.)

