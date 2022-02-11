TV Ratings: College Jeopardy! Leads Thursday's Non-Olympics Fare

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Jeopardy! National College Championship on Thursday drew 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating — up a tick in the demo from the night prior and leading all non-Olympics fare. Our Famous Renewal/ Cancellation Predix!

Leading out of Jeop!, the NFL Honors averaged 2.3 mil and a 0.4.

NBC’s primetime broadcast coverage of the Beijing Winter Olympics Day 7 averaged 9.9 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating.

Of Thursday’s only other fresh programming, Fox’s Joe Millionaire (1.3 mil/0.3), Call Me Kat (1.7 ml/0.3) and Pivoting (1.1 mil/0.2) each dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!