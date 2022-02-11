Daredevil, Luke Cage and Other Marvel Series Are Leaving Netflix — for Where?

Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Netflix‘s other street-level Marvel heroes are moving to a new neighborhood.

On Friday morning, the Internet took notice of the fact that a sash noting “This show is available until March 1st” had been affixed to the Marvel title card of the streamer’s Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Defenders and The Punisher series. Oh and Iron Fist, too. Streaming TV Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

There is no official word yet about to where the six series’ collective libraries will be moving; TVLine has inquires into Disney+ and Hulu, both of which are owned in whole or in part by Marvel owner Disney.

Marvel’s Daredevil — the first of the “street-level heroes” to be brought to live-action, small-screen life by Netflix (and produced by the now-defunct Marvel TV) — premiered in April 2015 and was cancelled after three seasons, in November 2018.

As our sister site Variety reported back in the day, Netflix’s deal with its four original Marvel shows (Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and Luke Cage included) had a clause that prevented the title characters from appearing “in any non-Netflix series or film for at least two years after cancellation.” Sure enough, this past December — three years after Daredevil got the axe — series star Charlie Cox reprised his role as Matt Murdock on the big screen in Spider-Man: No Way From Home, the same week that Vincent D’Onofrio made his first “encore” appearance on Disney+’s Hawkeye as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin.

Jessica Jones‘ third season was the final batch of Netflix/Marvel episodes to premiere, in June 2019; months prior, in February 2019, Jessica Jones and The Punisher (which lasted two seasons) were the last of the bunch to get cancelled.

Where do you suspect Jessica, Luke, Matt, Danny and Frank will next call home?