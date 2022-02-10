TV Ratings: Celeb Big Brother Rises, Fox's Reality Twosome Go Low

Courtesy of CBS (Also: I am sorry)

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother on Wednesday drew 2.9 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, marking its best numbers since its premiere and placing second in the demo behind NBC’s Olympics coverage.

Leading out of that, The Amazing Race (2.9 mil/0.5) was down a tick.

NBC’s primetime broadcast coverage of the Winter Olympics Day 6 (I think it was?) averaged 9.7 mil and a 1.8.

Over on ABC, Night 2 of the Jeopardy! National College Championship (4.4 mil/0.5) was up in audience but down in the demo from Tuesday’s opener. Leading out of that, a double pump of The Chase did 2.6 mil/0.3 and 2.2 mil/0.2.

Lastly, Fox’s I Can See Your Voice (1.9 mil/0.3) and Next Level Chef (1.7 mil/0.4) both slipped to season lows.

