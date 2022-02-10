Power Book IV: Force Premiere Sets Starz Viewership Record

Starz’s latest Power spinoff is a Force to be reckoned with, looking at its early premiere numbers.

Power Book IV: Force — which stars Joseph Sikora as fan-favorite Tommy Egan — on Sunday racked up 3.3 million multiplatform views in the U.S. across Starz linear, the Starz app and at least one partner platform, making it the most-watched premiere ever in the cabler’s history. And that tally is based simply on early numbers, with other partner platforms still to report their views.

The third Power spinoff also set records in linear viewing alone, delivering the highest-rated premiere in Starz history.

Last but not least, the Power Book IV: Force premiere, coupled with Power Book II: Ghost‘s Season 2 finale on Sunday, broke records by combining to deliver the most-watched day ever on the Starz app. (Exact measurements were not made available.)

“The Power Universe continues to deliver worldwide hit series with incredible performance that compares favorably with many other high-profile streaming series,” Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said in a statement. “We’re excited to see these strong early numbers for the premiere of Power Book IV: Force, which is poised to join our growing lineup of tentpole series at Starz that have global multiplatform season average views in the nine to 10 million range.”

