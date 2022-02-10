Law & Order's Sam Waterston Hints at Another Returning Character: 'You'll Be Glad When You See Her'

We already know that Sam Waterston’s Jack McCoy and Anthony Anderson’s Kevin Bernard are set to return for NBC’s upcoming Law & Order revival. But it looks like a third familiar face will also make their way back to the Dick Wolf procedural.

“The hope and expectation is that there will be a wonderful surprise every week,” Waterston told Variety, hinting at the return of another popular character. Although he couldn’t reveal who exactly would be dropping by, he did say that they are “one of my favorite people on Earth” and that “you’ll be glad when you see her.”

Law & Order will premiere Thursday, Feb. 24 at 8/7c, followed by new episodes of spinoffs Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

There are plenty of potential candidates for a return including Leslie Hendrix, who played medical examiner Elizabeth Rodgers for 19 seasons; Angie Harmon, who portrayed ADA Abbie Carmichael in Seasons 9-11; Elisabeth Röhm, who played ADA Serena Southerlyn for Seasons 12-15; and Carolyn McCormick, who fans know as Dr. Elizabeth Olivet from her appearances in Law & Order as well as spinoffs Law & Order Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Law & Order: Trial By Jury.

RELATED STORIES Law & Order: Jesse L. Martin Addresses Potential Return to NBC Revival

Law & Order: Jesse L. Martin Addresses Potential Return to NBC Revival Law & Order: Jack McCoy Is Back in New Teaser for NBC's Upcoming Revival

Another welcome possibility: Alana De La Garza, who first appeared as ADA Connie Rubirosa in Season 17 and remained in the role until the show’s cancellation in 2010. She currently stars on the CBS procedural FBI as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille.

S. Epatha Merkerson, meanwhile, will not reprise her role as Lt. Anita Van Buren due to her full-time commitment to Chicago Med.

In addition to Waterston and Anderson, the upcoming revival will feature a bevy of new faces including Camryn Manheim (The Practice) as Lt. Kate Dixon, Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) as Det. Frank Cosgrove, Hugh Dancy (Hannibal, The Path) as senior prosecutorial assistant Nathan Price and Odelya Halevi (Good Trouble) as ADA Samantha Maroun.

Which character do you think is returning for the Law & Order revival? Drop your guesses in the comments.