TVLine Items: Constance Zimmer Joins Big Sky, Mayans M.C. Premiere and More

Constance Zimmer (UnREAL) is checking out ABC’s Big Sky, with a recurring role during the back half of Season 2.

The actress will play Alicia, “an accountant who proved herself invaluable to Veer Bhullar’s (Bernard White) business even before they fell in love,” our sister site Deadline reports. “Charismatic, cunning and confident, Alicia’s success comes from her tendency to observe and assess long before she acts. But while Alicia may have earned Veer’s trust, her real challenge will be earning the trust of Veer’s children, Ren (Janina Gavankar) and Jag (Vinny Chhibber), who will do whatever it takes to protect their legacy from interfering outsiders.”

Big Sky returns Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10/9c; Zimmer makes her debut in the March 3 episode.

* Mayans M.C. Season 4 will premiere Tuesday, April 19 at 10 pm on FX with two episodes, followed by one episode per week.

* Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident) will recur in Hulu’s limited series Washington Black, also starring Sterling K. Brown and Tom Ellis, Deadline reports.

* Apple TV+ has handed a series order to The New Look, a drama set in the fashion world starring Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline) as Christian Dior and Juliette Binoche (The English Patient) as Coco Chanel.

* IFC has announced that Documentary Now! will return for “Season 53” (aka Season 4) in 2022. Featured documentaries in Season 4 include: “Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport,” a fly-on-the-wall portrait of a hair salon owner and her staff in the small coastal village of Bagglyport as they prepare their yearly stylebook (which pays homage to documentaries 3 Salons at the Seaside and The September Issue); “How They Threw Rocks,” which chronicles the Welsh sport of Craig Maes, also known as “Field Rock,” and the iconic 1974 bout dubbed “The Melon vs. The Felon” (in the vein of When We Were Kings); and “My Monkey Grifter,” follows a filmmaker who forms a deep, emotional, and financially taxing relationship with a monkey who may have ulterior motives (drawing inspiration from My Octopus Teacher).

* HBO Max has released a trailer for The Tourist, starring Jamie Dornan (The Fall) and debuting with all six episodes on Thursday, March 3:

